Charles Leclerc tests postive for COVID-19. He tested positive after coming back from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. Scuderia Ferrari took to social media and shared an update about his health.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver @Charles_Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi. He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home. — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 16, 2021

