McLaren have won the F1 2024 Constructors Championship after a period of 26 years, thanks to Lando Norris securing victory at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 25-year-old Lando Norris won the season's last race as he fended off Carlos Sainz as well as Charles Leclerc to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. Lando Norris had taken pole position as well for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. McLaren had last won the Constructors Championship back in the year 1998. It is also the ninth time that they have won the Constructors Championship and this is truly a monumental achievement. Ferrari finished second in the F1 2024 standings. Lando Norris Secures Pole Position For Season-Ending Abu Dhabi GP; Seven-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Takes 18th Place in Mercedes Farewell.

McLaren Win F1 2024 Constructors Championship

McLAREN CLINCH THEIR FIRST CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE 21ST CENTURY! 🏆 What an achievement, what a season! 🧡#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/e9Yyd6pcXo — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)