After his last race for Mercedes during the Abu Dhabi GP 2024, Lewis Hamilton bid an emotional farewell to the constructor with a heartfelt message on social media X. Hamilton reflected on his 12-year journey with Mercedes, stating that the association started as a leap of faith, and blossomed into a partnership like no other, wherein 246 races, the British racer won 84 times and was crowned F1 champion six times. Hamilton will head over to the arch-rivals Scuderia Ferrari from F1 2025. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Career Comes to an End After Six Titles and 246 F1 Races As He Finishes Fourth in Abu Dhabi GP 2024, Performs Last Donuts as Mercedes Driver Before Joining Ferrari (Watch Videos)

Lewis Hamilton's Farewell Message For Mercedes

What started as a leap of faith turned into a historic journey !!! It’s been real, I love you all ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZrPKmEAzyG — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 8, 2024

Lewis Hamilton's Message For Toto Wolff

Sir Lewis Hamilton's post race radio to his team. One last radio with Bono and Toto, wow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IJtgOOF9Ml — sim (@sim3744) December 8, 2024

