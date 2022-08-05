India finished the Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high in Birmingham. Sudhir won India's first ever gold medal in Men's Para Powerlifting Event in the history of CWG. Murali Sreeshankar also clinched historic silver medal in Men's Long jump Event in Birmingham, giving India their second medal in Athletics category at CWG 2022. India, having won two medals on day 7, sit seventh on the medal table with 20 medals overall.

Check major results and highlights of Day 7 at CWG 2022:

