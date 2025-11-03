The India women's national cricket team won the historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title after defeating South Africa women by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lifted their maiden World Cup title. Since then, the cricketing fraternity has been congratulating the Women in Blue, and Indian stalwart Virat Kohli joined in as well. Kohli shared a heartwarming post on his X handle where he congratulated the Indian women's side and called them 'Inspiration for generations to come.' Recently, X India shared data while quoting Kohli's tweet. The data showed that conversations skyrocketed to 456.5% in just 24 hours on X after the Indian stalwart's tweet. Virat Kohli Congratulates Indian Women's Team Cricketers For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory, Says 'Inspiration for Generations to Come' (See Post).

X India Shares Data While Quoting Virat Kohli's Post

Conversations exploded 456.5% in just 24 hours on 𝕏. Congrats on the epic triumph! 🏆 https://t.co/rqDSHbc8ES — X India (@XCorpIndia) November 3, 2025

