India Women's national cricket team produced a sensational performance in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they won their maiden World Cup title by beating South Africa by 52 runs. As they get showered by praises and messages from all around the world, star Indian men's team cricketer joined in as well. Kohli penned down a message congratulating the India Women's cricketers and called them 'Inspiration for generations to come'. Fans loved how he got emotional to see India winning the World Cup and made the post viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India As They Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title, Pens Down Emotional Note Comparing Achievement With 1983 Victory (See Post).

Virat Kohli Congratulates Indian Women's Team Cricketers

Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/f9J34QIMuP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 2, 2025

