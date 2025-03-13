Rajasthan Royals secured the services of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old talented left-handed batter from Bihar, when they purchased him for only 1.10 Crore INR in the IPL 2025 mega auction. A player for the future, RR is hopeful of grooming him under the able coaching hands of Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, as players gather in their respective team camps, Vaibhav Suryavanshi attended his first media day for Rajasthan Royals. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 13-Year-Old Cricketer Picked by Rajasthan Royals For INR 1.1 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Features in His First Media Day For Rajasthan Royals

First Media Day feels! 📸💗 pic.twitter.com/u0EymvrCnj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2025

