Australian skipper Aaron Finch played his final match in the One-day international cricket today against New Zealand. The right-handed opener was bowled out by Tim Southee as he returned to the pavilion to a standing ovation after scoring just 5 runs off 13 deliveries. He earlier announced that this game will be his last in the ODI cricket.

Watch the Video of Aaron Finch's final moment in ODI cricket:

The end of an era. Aaron Finch walks off to a standing ovation 👏👏#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/gi1W6fwBpb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)