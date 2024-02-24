Cricket matches are sometimes not fun without some epic on-field banter and fans got to witness one on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test between Sarfaraz Khan and Shoaib Bashir. This happened after the England spinner had come out to bat after Ollie Robinson was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz, who was fielding a silly point, was heard on the stump microphone saying, "Arre yar, isse pata hai kuch kaisa khelna hai? Isse Hindi nahi aati hai, badhiya chalo." (Does he know how to play? He does not know Hindi, come on.) He was however in for a surprise with Bashir, who is of Pakistan origin, saying, "Aati hai thodi thodi." (I know a little of bit Hindi). Bashir however went on to be dismissed for a two-ball duck. Annoyed Rohit Sharma Comes Up With 'Idhar Kya' Reaction As Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel Waste a Review During IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2024 (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Khan, Shoaib Bashir Engage in Hilarious Banter in Hindi

Sarfaraz - isko to Hindi nahi aati hain Shoaib - Aati hai thodi thodipic.twitter.com/DJ7ZWGS5Jf — Vector Bhai (@Vectorism_) February 24, 2024

