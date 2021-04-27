AB de Villiers Achieves Unique Feat in IPL

AB de Villiers is the first ever player with 5000+ runs and 150+ strike-rate at any point of time in IPL.#IPL2021 #RCBvsDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 27, 2021

