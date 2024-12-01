After an intriguing league stage, the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 moves into its playoffs, with Deccan Gladiators clashing against Morrisville Samp Army in Qualifier 1 on December 1. The Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army T10 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and start at 4:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 in India are Star Sports Network. The Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army T10 match will be live telecasted on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, Select 2 SD and HD. FanCode in India are the official streaming partner, which will provide live viewing options of the Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army match on the FanCode app and website, where a pass will be required. Delhi Bulls Qualify for Playoffs Despite Losing to Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 2024.

Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)