India A and Nepal took centre stage in the 8th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. After opting to bat first, Nepal were bundled out for 167 runs in 39.2 overs. Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowler for India A and bagged four wickets. India in response, hunted down the total in just 22.1 overs and defeated Nepal by nine wickets. India A openers Sai Sudharsan (58*) and Abhishek Sharma (87) registered half-centuries for the side. Yash Dhull & Co. will next face Pakistan A on July 19. India Head Coach Rahul Dravid To Be Rested for Ireland Tour, VVS Laxman To Take Over Coaching Duties: Report

India A Defeat Nepal by Eight Wickets

