Former world cup winning Australian wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist was recently named the richest cricketer in the world. The 51-year-old was mistaken for the F45 co-founder, who shares his exact name. Taking to Twitter, Gilchrist has responded to World Index's viral tweet. The caption of Gilchrist's post says, "A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate."

Adam Gilchrist Responds to Fake Claims

A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate 😂 #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023

