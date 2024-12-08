The Australia national cricket team nearly firmed their grip on the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at the end of day 2 with a solid batting performance from Travis Head and bowling by the pacers. Rishabh Pant was the main-stay for the India’s fight back. The star batter was seen having light-hearted movement with Australia’s former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist before the start of Day 3. He closed Gilchrist’s eyes from the back and later both players were seen hugging each other. It is important to mention that Gilchrist had praised the explosive batter in his interviews and analysis earlier. Watch the video below. AUS vs IND 2nd Test 2024: Australia Pacer Mitchell Starc Opens Up After Adelaide Success, Says ‘We Left Perth in Perth and Shut Outside Noise’.

Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist Share Brotherly Love

