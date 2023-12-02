Adelaide Strikers successfully defended their Women's Big Bash League title when they beat Brisbane Heat by three runs to win the low-scoring final in Adelaide on December 2. Batting first, Adelaide Strikers could manage just 125/5 with Laura Wolvaardt being the top-scorer (39 runs). Captain Tahlia McGrath also scored 38 runs while for Brisbane Heat, Nicola Hancock took three wickets. In response, Brisbane Heat fell short by just three runs. Leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington bowled a tight final over where she defended 12 runs and picked up two wickets as well. Extraordinary! Grace Harris Hits Huge Six With Broken Bat During Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Adelaide Strikers Win WBBL 2023

