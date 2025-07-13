Akash Deep took sweet revenge after removing Harry Brook with a sharp delivery during Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at iconic Lord's. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 22nd over of England's second innings. The Indian speedster bowled a fuller-length delivery on stumps. Harry Brook tried a lap shot but missed it completely as the ball crashed into the middle stump. Harry Brook departed after scoring 23 runs. Notably, in the previous over of Akash Deep, the England star scored 15 runs, including two fours and a huge six. Earlier, both sides made 387 each in the first innings. KL Rahul and Joe Root scored centuries. 'Height Toh Hai Hi Nahi' Mohammed Siraj Convinces Shubman Gill to Use DRS After Trapping Ollie Pope LBW , Review Turns Successful During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Akash Deep Uproots Harry Brook’s Middle-Stump

Harry Brook ಅವರ Attacking Cricket ಗೆ Break ಹಾಗಿದ Akash Deep. 😍 ಅಡ್ಬಿದ್ದೆ ಕಣಣ್ಣ ನಿಂಗೆ. 🫡 📲 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | #ENGvIND | 3rd Test | Day 4 | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ#TeamIndia #AkashDeep pic.twitter.com/aBvzS84HMy — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) July 13, 2025

