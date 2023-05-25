Mumbai Indians on Wednesday beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2023. With this win, they have entered the qualifier 2 where they will meet Gujarat Titans. En route to Mumbai’s win, bowler Akash Madhwal was the chief destructor as his crucial spell (5/5) saw the end of Lucknow's innings. When at one time it felt like that Lucknow would chase down the target, then came Madhwal, who bowled on an accurate line and length to produce wicket-taking deliveries that would see the back of in-form Lucknow batters. With the way he bowled, there was no surprise that he would be adjudged as the man of the match

Akash Madhwal Wins Man Of The Match Award For His Marvelous Spell

Akash Madhwal wins Player Of The Match award for his unbelievable spell of 5/5. pic.twitter.com/rncRMTtgPs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2023

