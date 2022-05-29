Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was spotted at the IPL 2022 Closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29. Kumar was seen seated next to BCCI secretary Jay Shah as he watched the closing ceremony from the stands.

See Pics:

Akshay Kumar has attended the IPL 2022 Finals. pic.twitter.com/jTTT4M2x8N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

Akshay Kumar present in the stadium with Jay Shah. pic.twitter.com/fwYsgC5Aae — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 29, 2022

