Delhi Police took a subtle dig at Virat Kohli over his clarification on 'liking' actress Avneet Kaur's pictures on Instagram. A few days ago, fans were left surprised to see Virat Kohli's like on a post on Avneet Kaur's fan page on Instagram, which had a series of pictures of the actress. The India National Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star soon took to Instagram and issued a clarification, writing, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it." Delhi Police took a cue from that message and gave it a twist, with a part of the note stating, "We would like to clarify that while checking our cameras, it appears the algorithm has registered many interactions. The caption of the post read, "Our cameras make no mistake in registering interactions with violating vehicles. Follow traffic rules and stay safe." Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After 'Liking' Actress Avneet Kaur's Pictures on Her Instagram Fan Page, Says 'There Was Absolutely No Intent Behind It' (See Story).

Delhi Police's Subtle Dig at Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official)

