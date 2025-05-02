Virat Kohli issued a clarification after he 'liked' actress Avneet Kaur's pictures on Instagram. A fan page named 'avneetkaur_13_2024' had uploaded pictures of the young actress and fans were left surprised to see Virat Kohli's like on the post. Expectedly, social media was abuzz with several speculations after which Virat Kohli shut down all of them with a message on his Instagram story. Taking to the social media platform, the India National Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding." 'You'll Be Shocked...' Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Song Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After 'Liking' Avneet Kaur's Pictures

#ViratKohli latest Instagram story clarifying liking the post of avneet kaur pic.twitter.com/diiPEmB4kt — Deva (@JrTillu) May 2, 2025

Virat Kohli's 'Like' on Post of Avneet Kaur's Pics

Virat Kohli liked Avneet kaur's fanpage pics on Anushka's birthday 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/SEo1YdLXCH — Trollarmy (@Memesarmy1) May 2, 2025

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)