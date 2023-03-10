UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has scored her first half-century in Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While chasing a total of 139 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz have got a blistering start, courtesy of Healy's fifty. At the time of filing this report, UP Warriorz were 97-0 in 9 overs. They still need 42 runs to win the match. WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer, Calls Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil As ‘Finds of the Tournament’.

Alyssa Healy Scores Her First Women’s Premier League Fifty

