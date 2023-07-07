If it is July 7, 2023, we all know whose birthday it is. It is the birthday of India’s legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On his 42nd birthday, the CSK captain received many heartfelt wishes from all across the world with the latest one being from wicketkeeper batsman, Rishabh Pant. The leth-handed batsman took to social media, and congratulated MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

'An Inspiration to So Many'

An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai! ❤️🙌 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)