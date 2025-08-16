Tungabhadra Warriors will lock horns against the Kakinada Kings in the 15th match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 on Saturday, August 16. The Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The 15 match between Tungabhadra Warriors and Kakinada Kings will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings APL 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Tungabhadra Warriors Rise To Third Place After Win Over Bhimavaram Bulls.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

📢 Andhra’s Loudest Cricketing Roar Yet! Watch the #AndhraPremierLeague2025 bring raw talent and big-match moments, with stars like Hanuma Vihari and KS Bharat leading the charge. Stream it LIVE, only on FanCode 📲 pic.twitter.com/PeW9dgU6b5 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2025

