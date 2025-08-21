The ongoing Andhra Premier League 2025 has reached its business end. The playoffs commence today, on August 21, with Amaravati Royals clashing off against Tungabhadra Warriors in the APL 2025 Qualifier 1. The Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors APL 2025 Eliminator will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Amaravati Royals vs Tungabhadra Warriors APL 2025 Qualifier 1 live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming

🔥🏏 Qualifier 1 – APL 2025 The battle for a spot in the Final is here! 👑✨ Capital Amaravathi Royals 🦁 vs Tungabhadra Warriors ⚔️ 📅 Aug 21, 2025 🕡 6:30 PM IST Who will book their ticket straight to the Grand Finale? 🔥🙌#APL2025 pic.twitter.com/b57OrCy6L1 — Andhra Premier League (@AndhraT20League) August 20, 2025

