Tungabhada Warriors win their maiden Andhra Premier League 2025 title as they defeat Amravati Royals in the final by five wickets. Despite finishing second in the points table with four wins, the Maheep Kumar-led side did enough to clinch the title by winning the final. Amravati Royals batted first in the final and put up a score of 194/7. Captain Hanuma Vihari scored a half-century and he received support from Manyala Pranith. KV Sasikanth was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors. Chasing it, CR Gnaneshwar and Gutta Rohit scored half-centuries to achieve the target in just 18 overs and five wickets remaining.

Tungabhadra Warriors Win APL 2025

