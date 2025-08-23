The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 final will be played between Amaravati Royals and Tungabhadra Warriors on Saturday, August 23. The Amaravati Royals vs the Tungabhadra Warriors APL 2025 final will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Amaravati Royals vs the Tungabhadra Warriors APL 2025 final live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated.

Amaravati Royals vs the Tungabhadra Warriors APL 2025 final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)