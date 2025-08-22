The second qualifier of the ongoing Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 will be contested between Tungabhadra Warriors and Bhimavaram Bulls on Friday, August 22. The Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 qualifier two will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls much-awaited clash is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Tungabhadra Warriors vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 qualifier 2 live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 Details

⚔️🔥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐤𝐲-𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡! It’s Tungabhadra Warriors 🐯 vs Bhimavaram Bulls 🐂 in the Qualifier 2 clash of APL 2025. One team’s dream ends tonight, the other marches into the Grand Finale 🏆.#APL2025 pic.twitter.com/azBN7IbKVy — Andhra Premier League (@AndhraT20League) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)