Andre Russell came up with a classy gesture as he appreciated Ishant Sharma after being castled by him during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2024 on April 3. Russell was batting on 41 off 18 deliveries when Sharma nailed a perfect yorker that rattled his stumps, leaving him on the ground. Russell subsequently got up and applauded the veteran Indian bowler as he walked off the ground. The video of this moment went viral on social media. KKR went on to post the second-highest total in IPL history, scoring 272/7 in 20 overs. KKR Post Second-Highest Total in IPL History, Achieve Feat by Scoring 272/7 During IPL 2024 Match Against Delhi Capitals.

Andre Russell Appreciates Ishant Sharma's Yorker

YORKED! 🎯 Ishant Sharma with a beaut of a delivery to dismiss the dangerous Russell! Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR | @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/6TjrXjgA6R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

