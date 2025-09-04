Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower opened up on the unfortunate incident of the Bengaluru stampede on June 4. The 57-year-old former Zimbabwe cricketer said, "Sport has a way of uniting us, bringing pure, unfiltered joy into our lives. But on June 4th, that joy turned into heartbreak. What was meant to be a night of celebration became a moment of unimaginable pain. No trophy, no triumph, is worth the lives we lost. To the families grieving, we see you, we mourn with you. We carry your love, your spirit, and your memory with us". 11 people lost their lives on June 4, 2025, in a tragic stampede incident outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title, clinched a day before. The reaction from head coach Andy Flower, mourning the loss of lives and the unfortunate incident, comes after RCB announced INR 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and support to the families under their new initiative "RCB Cares". Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence on Bengaluru Stampede, RCB Captain Says ‘We’ll Find Our Strength Again…’ (See Pic).

Flower Opens Up on Tragic Bengaluru Stampede Incident:

“Sport has a way of uniting us, bringing pure, unfiltered joy into our lives. But on June 4th, that joy turned into heartbreak. What was meant to be a night of celebration became a moment of unimaginable pain. No trophy, no triumph, is worth the lives we lost. To the families… pic.twitter.com/tRX1yQSK4Z — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2025

