Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has opened up on the tragic Bengaluru stampede incident, which occurred during his franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 victory celebration on June 4. The Bengaluru stampede incident occurred when a huge number of fans gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the success. Sadly, the joy turned into tragedy, claiming 11 lives, leaving many others injured. Recently, RCB captain Rajat Patidar expressed his support and condolences for the victims who tragically lost their lives in the Bengaluru Stampede on June 4. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Bengaluru franchise announced INR 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and support to the families under their new initiative "RCB CARES." What Is RCB Cares? Know All About IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Initiative Following Tragic Stampede Incident.

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence on Bengaluru Stampede

“Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you. From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too. You’ve all been in my thoughts… pic.twitter.com/QaguHz2mw1 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)