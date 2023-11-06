Angelo Mathews had his moment after being dismissed timed out in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh CWC 2023 match as he accounted for Shakib Al Hasan's wicket. Mathews was upset after being adjudged timed out, something that happened for the first time in international cricket. However, while bowling he dismissed Shakib on an score of 82 off 65 balls and then celebrated with a 'time out' celebration by pointing out towards imaginary wrist watch. The video of same was shared by ICC and has gone viral. Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be Dismissed ‘Timed Out’ in International Cricket After His Helmet Strap Broke During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

