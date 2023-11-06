Angelo Mathews achieved a first in international cricket, not something he would want to remember after he was dismissed 'timed out' during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The veteran walked out to the middle after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed in the 26th over. Mathews walked in and took guard when the strap of his helmet broke. He then called for a new helmet and some time was taken. While all of this was going on, Bangladesh appealed to the umpire. An animated discussion then ensued between Mathews and the umpire after which the latter was given 'timed out.' As per the rule, a new batter has to be ready to face the ball within two minutes of the dismissal. If he fails to do so, he will be out 'Timed Out'. ‘What a Wow’ Mushfiqur Rahim Takes an Absolute Blinder To Dismiss Kusal Perera During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match, Ramiz Raja on Commentary Uses Viral Catchphrase To Describe Catch (Watch Video).

Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player to Be Dismissed 'Timed Out'

Angelo Mathews is the first ever batter to be TIMED OUT in international cricket which has a 146 years long history! #CWC23 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 6, 2023

Watch Video of the Incident Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

