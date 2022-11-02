An animated Suryakumar Yadav urged the crowd to cheer India on during their clash against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2. The dynamic batter was seen pointing to the 'India' writing on the jersey and later cupped his ears towards the crowd to hear them chant loudly. India won the match by five runs via the DLS method.

Suryakumar Yadav Urges Crowd to Cheer India On:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)