Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best franchises in terms of scouting players across the world. The franchise has picked up some of the young stars, who have showcased their talent on the big stage. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Mumbai Indians have roped in two rising youngsters, Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar. While Vignesh showcased his class during the match against Chennai Super Kings, Ashwani was in the limelight during the match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31. The 23-year-old seamer bagged a four-wicket haul in his debut Indian Premier League match. The left-arm seamer Ashwani ended up taking a four-wicket haul in his debut. After a sensational performance with the ball, fans have praised the scouting of the Mumbai Indians for picking up talent from the grassroots level and putting them on the big stage. Here are some of the reactions. Ashwani Kumar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Mumbai Indians Debutant Who Took Wicket in His First Ball During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Humare Pass Jitendra Bhatawadekar Hai!

Best Search Machines

Best Search Machines: 1. Google 2. ChatGPT 3. Deepseek 4. MI Scouts#AshwaniKumarpic.twitter.com/KmI5p7mcrC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2025

A Fan Praise Scouting of Mumbai Indians

How tf mi so good at scouting players bhai — アキ (@kaixaii) March 31, 2025

Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur, Rising Stars of MI

MI Scouting Team Bringing Youth Talents

#MumbaiIndians Definitely we should appreciate the #MI scouting team for bringingup Young Talents. Not only picking them bt also giving opportunity 4 youngsters in Playing XI which many other Big Teams r not Giving.#AshwaniKumar#VigneshPuthur #MIvsKKR @StarSportsTamil pic.twitter.com/MP9DryDT1M — Mithun Cinemas 🎥 📽️ (@LearnEasy11) March 31, 2025

