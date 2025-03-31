Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) hosted defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Ashwani Kumar, a 23-year-old rising cricketer, had a memorable day with the ball. The left-arm seamer, who made his debut, dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane on his very first ball of the four-over spell. Ashwani couldn't have asked for a dream start in his Indian Premier League career. In his debut IPL match, Ashwani Kumar took a four-wicket haul. He dismissed key KKR batters Ajinkya Rahane (11), Rinku Singh (17), Manish Pandey (19), and Andre Russell (5). The left-arm seamer ended with 4/24 in his three-over spell. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma 'Animated' in Team Huddle Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The 23-year-old has garnered attention with his ability to bowl brilliantly in the slog overs and has plenty of variations in his kitty. In the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, Ashwani Kumar was purchased by the five-time champions for INR 30 lakhs. The 23-year-old was also part of the Punjab Kings squad during the 2024 edition but didn't feature in the playing XI. In this article, take a look at some of the interesting and quick facts about rising left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar.

Ashwani Kumar Quick Facts

Ashwani Kumari was born on August 29, 2001, in Jhanjeri, Mohali.

The left-arm seamer made his First-Class (FC) debut for Punjab at 18 and his List A debut at 20. Ashwani made his senior T20 debut at 21.

He debuted for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022. Ashwani has played four games and scalped three wickets till now. The 23-year-old has featured in two FC and four List A games for Punjab.

The rising sensation got limelight during Punjab's own T20 league, the Sher 3 Punjab T20 Trophy.

In a 2023 match between BLV Blasters and Agri King's Knights, Ramandeep Singh hammered six sixes in an over. However, Ashwani Kumar stole the limelight after he defended eight runs in the final over.

His clutch performance helped the BLV Blasters to win the title. Ashwani finished the 2023 Sher E Punjab season with eight wickets from 10 matches.

Ashwani's primary strength lies in his deceptive range of deliveries. The rising sensation can bowl cutters and slow bouncers. Additionally, the left-arm seamer has wide Yorkers and floating full tosses in his kitty, which makes him more dangerous in the shorter format. The left-arm seamer's ability to bowl at accurate line and length makes him a crucial asset in death overs. He has gained a reputation for delivering in high-pressure situations. The left-arm seamer could prove to be a game-changer in the IPL 2025 for the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

