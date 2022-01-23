Anushka Sharma and Vamika were seen cheering for Virat Kohli during India's 3rd ODI encounter against South Africa in Cape Town. The mother-daughter duo looked in a buoyant mood after the former Indian skipper scored a brilliant half-century.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)