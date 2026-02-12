India have etched their name into the record books by scoring the fastest team 100 in T20 World Cup history during their Group A clash against Namibia. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Men in Blue reached the triple-figure mark in just 7.0 overs, eclipsing the previous tournament records. The feat was powered by a blistering start from Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. Out of India's 100, Kishan scored 61 off 23, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20 World Cup fifty. India vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 18.

India Records New T20 WC Record

🚨 FASTEST TEAM HUNDRED IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY! 🚨 🇮🇳 India race to 103/1 in just 6.5 overs 🤯🔥 Pure destruction. No mercy. Bowlers had nowhere to hide as India rewrote the record books in style! 💪⚡#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #Cricket #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/wYVOUZ8ZYR — Cricadium (@Cricadium) February 12, 2026

