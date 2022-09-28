Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar combined to make early inroads in the first India vs South Africa T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The duo shared five wickets between them and left South Africa tottering at 30/5 in six overs. Chahar started off by taking Temba Bavuma's wicket in the first over. In the second over, Arshdeep picked three wickets to dent visitors further. In third over, Chahar picked another one to make it five. As soon as Indian pacers struck in tandem, Twitterati was abuzz with all praises for the youngsters. Here are some of the reactions: South Africa Fall of Wickets Video: Watch Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh Pick Early Wickets in 1st T20I At Greenfield Stadium.

2.3 overs is the fastest any team lost their first 5 wickets across all T20 cricket.#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 28, 2022

True This!

Arshdeep haters in mud now #INDvSA — Asad Qasim (@asadqasiim) September 28, 2022

Wickets in fact!

What a Start!

On Fire

