Afghanistan (106/2) set an early marker as they defeat Sri Lanka (105/10) by eight wickets in their opening Asia Cup 2022 match. It was a brilliant effort by the bowlers as they managed to bowl out Sri Lanka for a below-par score. The job was then completed by the batters as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai set the platform for an easy chase.

