The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia has rubbished reports of India pulling out of the Asia Cup 2025 and other ACC (Asian Cricket Council) events amid the tensions against Pakistan. A report quoting a BCCI source on May 19 claimed that the BCCI has written to the ACC about opting out of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup and Men's Asia Cup 2025 later this year. However, Devajit Saikia has termed such reports as 'purely speculative and imaginary' and stated, "Such news are devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding ensuing ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC... It may be said that BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, same will be announced through media." India To Skip Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, Pull Out of Men’s Asia Cup 2025: Report.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Rubbishes Reports of India Opting Out of Asia Cup 2025

Kind attention. This is @BCCI secretary @lonsaikia Statement to @PTI_News#AsiaCup2025 Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC's events. Such news are… — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) May 19, 2025

