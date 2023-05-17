Atharva Taide scored his second IPL half-century, during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on Wednesday, May 17. The left-hander has batted well and also made the most of a reprieve when Yash Dhull dropped him off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. Taide got to the half-century off 38 balls with five fours and two sixes. Shikhar Dhawan Takes Wonderful Catch to Dismiss David Warner During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Atharva Taide Scores Half-Century

