Australia were sensational in their final ODI game of the series as they defeated New Zealand by 25 runs in Cairns. With this victory, Aaron Finch's team registered a clean sweep. Steve Smith was the star man as he scored a sensational century while Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott led the bowling attack.

Australia too good once again in Cairns as they complete a series sweep in skipper Aaron Finch's ODI farewell! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/0sCk9ssRyi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

