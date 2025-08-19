After winning the T20I series 2-1, the hosts Australia national cricket team are now facing the South Africa national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. The AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 is being played at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Aussies are playing their first match in the format since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Aussies are having Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey back in their ODI playing XI. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma highlights the inclusion of Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen. Dewald Brevis is set for his ODI debut. AUS vs SA 2025: Mitchell Marsh Expects Little Change in Australia’s Aggressive Batting Approach for ODI Series Against South Africa.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Toss Update

Toss Update 🪙 🇦🇺 Australia have won the toss and elected to Bowl first in the series opener. Big news for the Proteas as Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen make their ODI debuts! 💥👏 Here’s how our XI lines up today 🔥🏏#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/X6uD3xvHze — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 19, 2025

