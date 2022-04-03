Australia posted a score of 356/5 in the 2022 Women's World Cup final against England at Hagley Oval. Alyssa Healy (170) registered the highest individual score ever in a world cup final as the Meg Lanning-led side dominated the first half of the summit clash.

Literally have no words to describe that 🤪 Help us out please! Scorecard: https://t.co/NIAfMp9XMO #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/r37xuRL2Up — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 3, 2022

