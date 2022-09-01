Australian Cricket Team have announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. All the limelight is now on young Tim David, who has been handed a maiden call-up by the Aussies for this global tournament. David earned praises for his performance at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Aaron Finch will lead the Australians at home in the shortest format of cricket event.

Check the Tweet of Cricket Australia:

World Cup squad assembled! Here's the 15 who will represent our national men's team at the upcoming T20 World Cup and tour of India 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/DUgqUGWuyV — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 31, 2022

