Australia Women continues their dominating run in T20Is in 2022 as they seal another series win, this time against India Women by beating them with a margin of 7 runs in the 4th and penultimate game of the series. After putting into bat first Australia had a quite start as they lost quick wickets including an injury of Alyssa Healy which forced her to walk off the field. Riding on the performance of Ellyse Perry (42-ball 72), Australia reached a big total of 188/3. India lost Smriti Mandhana early in the chase and could not get momentum anytime during their innings. Wickets kept falling and only Harmanpreet Kaur (30-ball 46) could give some fight. By the time Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma came to the crease, it was too little too late and despite a good effort from Richa (19-ball 40), India fell short by 7 runs. Dinesh Karthik in Awe of Ellyse Perry’s ‘Beautiful Swing of the Bat’ As Australian Smashes 72* in IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022.

Australia Beat India by 7 Runs in IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022

Close finish in the fourth #INDvAUS T20I but it was Australia who won the match! #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the fifth & final T20I of the series on Tuesday 👍 👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/kG4AnI9x7J pic.twitter.com/i3wgeyRxB2 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 17, 2022

