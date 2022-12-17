Dinesh Karthik was in awe of Ellyse Perry's batting after the Australian all-rounder smashed a 42-ball 72 against India in the 4th T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, December 17. The right-hander struck her second consecutive half-century in T20Is and her knock helped Australia finished their first innings with 188/3 on the board. Taking to social media, Karthik wrote, "Elysse Perry has a beautiful swing of the bat." IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022: Alyssa Healy Walks Off The Field With Calf Strain, Set To Miss Remainder of the Game

Dinesh Karthik's Praise for Ellyse Perry:

Elysse Perry has a beautiful swing of the bat #INDvsAUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 17, 2022

