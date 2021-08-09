Australia were bundled out for just 62 runs in chase of 123 runs during the fifth and last T20I against Bangladesh. 62 is now Australia's lowest total in T20Is. The visitors lose the five-match series 1-4.

62 - Australia have registered their lowest total in T20Is during their 5th T20I against Bangladesh (62), their previous lowest score in the format was against England (79) at Southampton in 2005. Crumble. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qr67CifzcE — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 9, 2021

