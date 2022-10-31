Australia kept their hopes of making it to the semifinal alive with a 42-run win over Ireland at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 31. Batting first, skipper Aaron Finch scored a 44-ball 63 to take his side to 179/5. In response, the Aussies came up with a collective bowling show with Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa scalping two wickets apiece. Marcus Stoinis also had one wicket to his name. Ireland's top-scorer was Lorcan Tucker, who hit 71 but in vain.

