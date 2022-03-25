Australia held their nerve to defeat Bangladesh by five wickets at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Friday. Chasing a small total of 136, Australia got there with five wickets to spare, thanks to Beth Mooney's 66*. Bangladesh's Salma Khatun was the best bowler for her side with three wickets.

Australia maintain their unbeaten record at #CWC22 after beating Bangladesh by 5 wickets 👏 pic.twitter.com/JT95qhWJqO — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 25, 2022

